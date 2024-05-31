Arlington Public Schools look to reduce suspensions 25% through new policy

Arlington Public Schools are exploring a major change to its suspension policy, aiming to reduce suspensions by 25%.

The proposed policy change would affect all schools in the district, including Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The focus is on restorative discipline, which asks students to reflect on their actions rather than simply punishing them. The Arlington school board will make the final decision on this policy.

The school board is expected to decide within a month or so. Arlington Public Schools tells FOX 5 that Arlington Public Schools superintendent Frank Duran will present his Strategic Plan recommendations on June 6, with the Board scheduled to act on them in late June.

Critics of the policy are concerned about safety. They argue that reducing suspensions could negatively impact the safety of both students and staff.

But those in support of reducing suspensions in favor of restorative discipline assert that alternative disciplinary actions, rather than suspensions, are more effective in addressing behavioral issues and promoting a positive school environment.







