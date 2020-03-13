Arlington Public Schools closing until April 14 as confirmed cases in Virginia increase to 30

Arlington Public Schools has announced it will be closed until April 14 as the number of confirmed cases in Virginia increases to 30.

The closure will begin March 16 and continue through Spring Break, the district announced.

"Given all the information available now, including other closures throughout the National Capital Region that impact our staff and families, we believe this is the best decision to make at this time," said Interim Superintendent Cintia Z. Johnson

