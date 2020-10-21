Arlington Public Schools cancel distance learning Wednesday following network outage

Arlington Public Schools have canceled distance learning for Wednesday after a major network outage.

The outage was reported Tuesday after a fiber was cut in Vienna causing service disruptions for students.

"Our Internet Service Provider has not been able to restore service and is continuing to work to resolve the issue. Due to the network outage, there will be no distance learning for students today, Oct. 21, 2020,"Arlington Public Schools tweeted Wednesday morning.

Officials also say that due to the network problems, the deadline for making Level 2 selections in ParentVUE for students in grades PreK-5 and select CTE courses has been extended to Fri, Oct. 23.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and again, thank you for your patience. We will continue to provide updates and will notify you when service is restored,"Arlington Public Schools tweeted.