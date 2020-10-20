Major fiber cut causing service disruption for Arlington Public Schools

A major fiber that was cut in Vienna Tuesday is causing a service disruption for Arlington Public Schools.

School officials say a vendor is currently working to restore service, but at this time there is no estimate for restoration.

An APS spokesperson tells FOX 5 if service is not restored, it will affect virtual learning because students will not be able to access services like Canvas or other instructional apps.

An update will be provided on Wednesday morning, according to officials.