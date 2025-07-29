Arlington police warn residents of construction scam

The Brief Scammers offering fake home repairs. Some demand payment upfront. Hire licensed contractors only.



Arlington County police are warning about a construction scam involving individuals posing as contractors and soliciting work door-to-door in residential neighborhoods.

Authorities say the suspects sometimes claim to be affiliated with the county and offer services like driveway sealing, roof repairs, and other home improvement projects.

Scammers target homeowners

Victims are asked to pay in advance by cash, check, or electronic payment, only to find the work is never done.

Police urge residents to hire only licensed and insured contractors and to avoid paying the full amount upfront.

Here are other tips from the Arlington County Police Department to help avoid becoming a victim of this scam:

Avoid hiring door-to-door solicitors offering home improvement services. Pay attention to high-pressure sales tactics, cash-only deals, on-site inspections and deals without contracts.

Hire contractors that are licensed and insured. Conduct a license inquiry for a contractor with the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation

Review references and reviews of contractors prior to hiring and signing a contract for services to be performed.

Never pay the full amount for a project up front. Generally, down payments should not exceed 10% of the total contract price.

Community members are reminded that Arlington County contractors will never go door-to-door to offer any sort of property improvements, request payment (in the form of cash, check or otherwise) for County work or solicit private work while performing County services. In addition, all County staff, including contractors, wear official identification.

For more information on the construction scam and other common scams, visit ACPD’s Financial Crimes webpage.

To report incidents that are in progress use the Arlington County non-emergency line at 703-558-2222. If you were the target or victim of this scam or any others in Arlington County, please file an online police report.