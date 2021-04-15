Arlington police searching for attacker they say strangled woman

Arlington Police are investigating an assault with strangulation in the Colonial Village neighborhood and searching for the man responsible for the crime.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The frightening incident happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in the 1800 block of N. Uhle Street in Arlington, Virginia.

Officers were called to the scene for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, investigators found out a female victim was walking in the area when an unknown male approached her from behind and tightly put a rope or cord around her neck. The victim attempted to pull the object loose and fell to the ground with the suspect on top of her. Police say the suspect started to strangle her with his hands and stopped the attack when two witnesses were in view.

Advertisement

The attacker ran away and police were not able to find him.

As for the victim, she was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black male in his late teens to early 20's, 5'6" tall with a thin build. He was wearing frayed blue jeans, a black zip up jacket with red accents on the sleeves, a tan or beige shirt underneath, and a black baseball hat.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department's Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).