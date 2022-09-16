Arlington officials to reduce speed limit on certain roadways; residents want more action

People in Northern Virginia are sounding the alarm bout road safety concerns as the Arlington County Board meets to propose reducing speed limits on a number of roadways in the county.

Back on Aug. 1, it is alleged an intoxicated driver hit and killed Viviana Perez as she was walking at 2nd Street and Glebe Road in Arlington.

Neighbors in the area are calling on county leaders to take a closer look at drunk driving and risky intersections. They tell FOX 5 that one area near Thomas Jefferson Middle School is particularly treacherous.

Concerned residents say people don't even stop at the stop sign, and sometimes, they accelerate through it.

According to the Arlington Police 2021 report, there has been an uptick in alcohol-related crashes in the city. In 2021, there were reportedly 143 alcohol-involved crashes compared to 96 in 2020.

So far this year, 116 drunk driving crashes have been reported.

The Arlington County Board plans to approve a lower speed limit on four main road segments at their meeting on Saturday.