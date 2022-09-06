Catalytic converters, airbags stolen from vehicles in Arlington

Authorities say nearly a dozen catalytic converters and several airbags were stolen from vehicles in the Arlington area last week.

Police say the catalytic converters were stolen sometime between midnight early September 1 to around 7 a.m. that morning from vehicles in the 2100 block of 18th Street N. in the Colonial Village area. Stolen converters were also reported in areas of the East Falls Church, Highland Park-Overlee Knolls, Lyon Village, Rock Spring, and Westover Village neighborhoods.

Police also report someone broke the windows of four vehicles in the 4200 block of 31st Street S. between 9:40 p.m. on August 31 and 8:03 a.m. on September 1 and stole the airbags.

The vehicles were Honda and Acura models.

No suspects have been identified at this time.