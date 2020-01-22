Arlington neighborhood on edge after 2020's first homicide

People living in a Northern Virginia neighborhood are on edge after a young man was found dead inside an Arlington apartment building.

His death is the first homicide this year in Arlington County.

The victim’s family is asking the public for help in finding their son’s killer. The victim is 24-year-old Scott Ratigan and here’s what we know so far:

He was dead when police arrived to the Randolph Street apartment in this Ballston neighborhood last Friday.

Dispatch audio from first responders indicate he apartment spelled like bleach.

Ratigan reportedly had upper body trauma.

His father calls his son’s murder very unfortunate saying, “Somebody tragically killed him. We don’t know who, we don’t know why,” said John Ratigan in an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis.

John Ratigan confirming a LinkedIn profile picture is his son Scott Ratigan who went to Radford University and recently worked a corporate sales job.

We’re told Ratigan has a sister and also a girlfriend.

He grew up in a Gainesville, Virginia neighborhood.

Scott Ratigan was reportedly found dead Friday night around 5:30 — four people were apparently at the apartment when he was found dead but still no suspect or motive.

Dispatch audio from when first responders arrived to the scene references the apartment smelled like bleach, also pointing out no weapons were found. Residents say a homicide investigation is atypical in this neighborhood.

Arlington County police are offering few details about what may have taken place.

Plus, no suspect description.

There are apparently surveillance cameras and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

