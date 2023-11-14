Arlington middle school placed on lockdown after threat reported; police continuing to investigate
ARLINGTON, Va. - An Arlington middle school was placed on lockdown while police investigated a written threat.
Police say Gunston Middle School in Arlington was secured by police following the report of the threat.
The school conducted a controlled dismissal and police remained on scene to assist. They say the process is complete and all students are safe.
The investigation into the credibility of the threat is ongoing.
