Arlington man’s mother, grandmother among those missing in Miami condo collapse

Although the heartbreak and devastation of the catastrophe in Miami Dade County, Florida is miles away, the impact is felt right here in the DMV.

An Arlington man’s mother and grandmother are among the missing as first responders continue to search for survivors in the wreckage.

Alex Rodriguez said Thursday was a typical day for him as he was getting ready for work, but then he received a shocking call. His sister-in-law told him his 64-year-old mother, Elena Chavez, and his 88-year-old grandmother, Elena Blaser, were in the apartment building that collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

It is an unthinkable tragedy and now he is desperately waiting for answers.

"All I could think about was – is this a joke?, but I knew it wasn’t because that’s not a joke. And all I can say is why," said Rodriguez.

At least 159 people are unaccounted for after a 12 story high-rise condo fell to the ground.

"When you look at the video, it basically looks like their apartment went down and everything else kind of followed suit so you can hold onto hope, but part of us is trying to be realistic as well," said Rodriguez. "As more time is passing, the more that hope kind of dwindles."

He says his mother lived in the building and always a had a tingling feeling something was wrong.

"The façade of the building was in bad shape," said Rodriguez. "She used to say it – we never though it would come true – this building is falling apart – one day it’s just gonna collapse."

First responders are doing high-risk, incredibly delicate work racing against the clock to dig through the rubble while listening for sounds of potential life all while Rodriguez and his family are torn.

"We’re struggling. We’re staying together. Trying to support each other," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez remembers talking with his mommy and grandmother on the phone right before the horrible ordeal.

"Usually we say I love you, but she said it twice and I said it twice. Just didn’t know that was the last time."

Authorities in Florida say the number one priority is saving lives then they will shift into the investigation to figure out why the building crumbled. First responders do not want to have to tell families their loved ones did not make it.

