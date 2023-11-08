Arlington man caught masturbating in public twice now behind bars, police say

An Arlington County man has been arrested after police say he was caught masturbating in public on two different occasions.

Police say 49-year-old Alexei Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of public masturbation and peeping.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Edgewood Street for the late report of a peeping. The caller told police that around 7 p.m. the previous day, the people inside an open business allegedly saw a man peeping through a window and masturbating before leaving the scene on foot.

Alexei Rodriguez, 49

Following an investigation, officers identified Rodriguez as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody on the morning of Nov. 6.

After his arrest, detectives were also able to connect Rodriguez to an exposure incident from May and obtained an additional arrest warrant.

In that case, a patrol officer was contacted by a community member who reported that a man, now believed to be Rodriguez, was seen masturbating by the courts of the Walter Reed Community Center located at 2909 16th Street S.

Rodriguez is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.