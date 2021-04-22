Arlington County police arrest Colonial Village strangulation suspect

article

Arlington County police have arrested a man who they say tried to strangle a woman in the Colonial Village neighborhood earlier this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police, Marquis Holmes, 22, approached a woman who was walking in the area and pulled a rope or cord around her neck.

The victim tried to pry the rope loose and fell to the ground with the suspect on top of her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlington police searching for attacker they say strangled woman

Holmes allegedly tried to strangle the victim with his hands.

Advertisement

When two witnesses came into view, he reportedly stopped attacking the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police say her injuries were not life threatening.

Police caught up with Holmes on April 21 when they responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1500 block of North Pierce Street.

READ MORE: Arlington County Deputy Sheriff faces wire fraud charge

Holmes has been charged with abduction with intent to defile, along with strangulation.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (703) 228-4180.

