Arlington County considering gas-powered leaf blower ban

The Brief Arlington County may ban gas-powered leaf blowers year-round. Officials are also considering a potential phase-out period of up to three years. Other local jurisdictions have already moved forward with similar legislation.



Gas-powered leaf blowers may be banned in Arlington County. It would be the latest jurisdiction to tackle the sometimes-contentious topic.

The backstory:

Arlington County is considering prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers year-round. Officials are also thinking about a potential phase-out period of up to three years.

"We’ve heard over several years increasing community concern about the impacts of gas-powered leaf blowers, including citing concerns about excessive noise, risk to operators, disruption to neighborhoods, quality of life, wildlife, and other environmental impacts," explained Arlington Assistant County Manager for Climate Policy Jennifer Fioretti.

Officials are seeking feedback online, they're hosting a virtual community meeting Thursday, and community members will get to see electric leaf blowers in action at an event next week. Community outreach on the topic is expected to continue through the fall.

Dig deeper:

Arlington County isn't the first local jurisdiction to consider prohibiting gas-powered leaf blowers. Similar legislation has already passed in places including Alexandria, Montgomery County, and Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

In the parking lot of an Arlington grocery store Wednesday, people who spoke to Fox 5 said they would support a ban.

"I’m all about supporting the environment and getting a little cleaner," Asher Prusky said.

"The suburbs are way too noisy," added John Lopatin. "I can’t even sit in my backyard and relax."

Still, others disagree.

Off-camera, one Arlington-based landscaping company said they fear the switch to electric leaf blowers would take a toll on their business.

That echoes similar concerns that have been mentioned previously, including in Montgomery County.

"The cost for my company to go electric, build a building to safely store batteries, buy the blowers, and all the batteries required is over 100k," Julie Kuhlman of Kuhlman Lawn Service told officials at a public hearing in July.