Arlington County announces 'fire ban' in response to elevated wildfire danger

Bonfires, cookouts, and any activities that involve open flames are prohibited in Arlington throughout the weekend.

The Arlington County Fire Department has issued a complete "fire ban" for residents effective Friday evening.

Photo via Arlington County Fire Department

The "fire ban" coincides with the Fire Weather Watch that has been issued for northern and central Virginia as the combination of wind and low humidity between 20-30% will lead to an increased threat for wildfire spread, according to the region's National Weather Service.

No open burning of any type will be allowed, including the burning of yard debris, the use of permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces and pits, chimenea, and open flame cooking devices.

Related article

Smoke from Virginia wildfires prompted a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Winchester and the eastern West Virginia panhandle along the I-81 corridor on Friday. A Code Yellow Alert was issued for the D.C. area.



