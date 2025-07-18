Arlington considers lower speed limits on major roads

The Brief Arlington considers lower speed limits on five key roads. Board vote on proposal set for Saturday. Officials say slower speeds may boost safety.



Arlington County leaders are weighing a proposal to reduce speed limits on five major roads.

The County Board is set to meet on Saturday to discuss lowering the limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.

The following roads would be impacted.

Fairfax Drive from Little Falls Road to Langston Blvd

Washington Blvd from Kirkwood Road to N. Glebe Road

S. Carlin Springs Road from Arlington Blvd to the county line

S. Arlington Mill Drive from S. Walter Reed Drive to Shirlington Road

S. Four Mile Run Drive from Columbia Pike to Shirlington Road

Officials say the Department of Environmental Services reviewed whether reduced speeds could improve safety in targeted areas.

More information can be found online.