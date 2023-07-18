Arlington named ‘America’s fittest city’ DC ranked No. 2

Arlington has been named "America’s Fittest City" for the sixth consecutive year, with top scores in both personal health and community/environment sub-scores.

D.C. is ranked as the second top city, according to the American College of Sports Medicine's (ACSM) 2021 American Fitness Index.

America’s 100 largest cities were evaluated using 34 evidence-based indicators.

"Physical activity has proven to be an effective tool in reducing the prevalence of many chronic diseases. Getting sufficient physical activity could prevent one in 12 cases of diabetes, one in 15 cases of heart disease and one in 10 premature deaths," said Shantanu Agrawal, M.D., chief health officer of Elevance Health.

The annual index list aims to highlight what cities are doing when it comes to health and providing valuable data for city leaders to make potentially life-changing decisions in policy, systems and environmental-change strategies when it comes to health improvement in their communities.

Here are the top 10 fittest cities in America based on the 2023 American Fitness Index:

1. Arlington, VA

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Seattle, WA

4. Minneapolis, MN

5. Irvine, CA

6. Madison, WI

7. San Francisco, CA

8. St. Paul, MN

9. Denver, CO

10. Oakland, CA

