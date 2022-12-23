Arctic blast brings frigid temps, possible snow burst to DC area; widespread travel delays expected

The Washington, D.C. area is preparing for a blast of arctic air that could potentially bring some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in nearly 30 years.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says the arctic boundary will move into the region Friday morning potentially bringing a burst of snow or a rain/snow mix to the area.

Expect gusty winds, plummeting temperatures, and wind chills near zero by the afternoon.

Wind Chill Advisories in place across the area could make it feel like -5 to -15 degrees by the evening hours. The arctic front is also expected to spawn a widespread flash freeze across the region, as heavy rain will be followed by rapidly falling temperatures below freezing.

The precipitation will move out by Friday night giving us a dry evening. Potential single digit temperatures are expected for the area by Saturday morning. Expect highs near 24 degrees Saturday and highs near 29 degrees Sunday.

Lisa Farbstein with the Transportation Security Administration says it’s an all-hands-on-deck approach to travel this weekend across the country. Farbstein says travel numbers close to pre-pandemic levels were expected but have been reduced due to the numerous cancellations associated with the weather.

Only a few closings and delays were reported Friday as most of the area’s schools were already closed for winter break.

The winter weather system that will bring the dangerously cold temperatures to the D.C. region are expected to bring blizzard conditions that will likely intensify into a bomb cyclone to parts of the Great Lakes and Midwest Friday into the weekend.

Travel conditions are expected to become extremely difficult, if not impossible, in many of the areas impacted by the winter weather this weekend.