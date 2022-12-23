Power outage concerns across DC region as arctic blast brings gusty winds, flash freeze

Utility crews across the D.C. region are preparing for the worst as an arctic blast that's bringing damaging winds and plummeting temperatures to the area could also cause power outages.

The winter weather system has already left over one million with power across the country.

According to PowerOutage.US, North Carolina has been the hardest hit state in the nation with over 1650,000 without power as of Friday morning. Virginia is reporting over 92,000 power outages across the entire state. Maryland has over 19,000 without power.

The bomb cyclone that's moving across the D.C. will bring damaging winds and rain. The widespread high winds could knock down trees and limbs and could cause damage to power lines and other electrical equipment.

The rain is expected to end this after but the dangers will not. Rapidly dropping temperatures will lead to a widespread flash freeze of any standing water on the roads, causing dangerous travel conditions from Friday night to at least Saturday. The extra icy weight on power lines also presents a threat and cause contribute to lines coming down.

Utility companies across the area show their current power outage status online:

PEPCO

DOMINION

BGE

SMECO

Travel conditions are expected to become extremely difficult, if not impossible, in many of the areas impacted by the winter weather this weekend.