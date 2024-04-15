Apartment building catches fire in Northeast DC

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a two-alarm fire in Northeast D.C. overnight.

Fire officials responded to the fire shortly after midnight Sunday night into Monday. Heavy fire was reported on the roof and in the rear of the building, spreading to other properties.

17 adults and two dogs were displaced from ten apartment units, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the fire remains ongoing.