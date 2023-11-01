Antisemitic, hate-based graffiti found at 2 Montgomery County schools

Montgomery County Public School officials are investigating after antisemitic and hate-based graffiti was found at two schools last month.

On October 20, a student at Chevy Chase Elementary reported finding swastikas, inappropriate words, and a stick figure drawing of a person firing weapons scrawled on a wall in the boys’ bathroom. The vandalism was reported to school officials who said it was quickly removed.

READ MORE: Montgomery County community rallies against hate after antisemitic graffiti found in Gaithersburg

On October 27, a drawing of a swastika was found on the blacktop at the basketball courts at Thomas W. Pyle Middle School in Bethesda.

Principals at both schools notified Montgomery County police and the school communities about the incidents.

Officials have not identified suspects in either of the incidents.

READ MORE: American University investigating antisemitic graffiti found on dorm doors of Jewish students