A Montgomery County community rallied together to erase antisemitic graffiti that was found in different parts of their neighborhood.

Community leaders say a teenager who lives in the Kentlands area of Gaithersburg was walking home from school with her friend Tuesday when she noticed a number of swastikas on the ground written in chalk. Racist language was also found drawn onto a playground in the Lakelands.

Members of the Jewish community, along with the Anti-Defamation League and other local leaders, came together to hold a Wash Away Hate event.

Dozens of people filled the outdoor area singing songs and reading psalms in a show of force against hate.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Montgomery County community rallies against hate after antisemitic graffiti found in Gaithersburg

Some children even joined in using chalk to write positive words on the sidewalk.

"Our children are our future. They follow their hearts and we should follow their lead to build a more loving and compassionate society and community," said Rabbi Annie Lewis of Shaare Torah who helped bring the group together.

Police say this is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.