Another USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County

Crooks appear to be targeting United States Postal Service mail carriers in Montgomery County.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County police received another report of a mailperson being robbed at gunpoint.

This time, the incident occurred in a neighborhood in Olney. Police said it happened around 2 p.m. in the 3100 block of St. Florence Terrace near several townhouses.

While on their postal route, the United States Postal Inspector says the mail carrier was delivering mail when they were approached by the suspect who demanded USPS property. The suspect flashed a handgun, and after obtaining USPS property, investigators believe they may have fled the location in a black vehicle.

No injuries were reported, and so far, no suspects are in custody.

Almost a week ago, a USPS mailwoman was robbed at gunpoint while she was delivering mail in a Chevy Chase neighborhood.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, that letter carrier was on her postal route in the 8800 block of Walnut Hill Road when a man – armed with a handgun – approached her from behind and demanded she hand over USPS property.

Once the mailwoman complied and gave the suspect the items he asked for, USPI says the suspect took off on foot. The woman was not harmed during the theft, and no injuries were reported.

Both robberies remain under investigation by police and the USPI. There's a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect or suspects in both cases.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.