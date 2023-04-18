Mailwoman robbed at gunpoint in Chevy Chase

A United States Postal Service letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday while she was delivering mail in a Chevy Chase neighborhood.

U.S. Postal Inspectors from the Washington division and Montgomery County police have teamed up to investigate the crime.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, the letter carrier was on her postal route in the 8800 block of Walnut Hill Road when a man – armed with a handgun – approached her from behind and demanded she hand over USPS property.

Once the mailwoman complied and gave the suspect the items he asked for, USPI says the suspect took off on foot. The woman was not harmed during the theft, and no injuries were reported.

Featured article

Police are now looking for a man in his early 20s. The suspect was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and a white T-shirt. He has a short afro and severe acne on his face.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.