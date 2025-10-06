Another challenger enters race for Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton’s seat

The Brief Brooke Pinto announced her bid for D.C.’s congressional seat. She joins Robert White Jr. in challenging longtime Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton. Other candidates include Jacque Patterson and Deirdre Brown.



D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto has entered the race to become the city’s next congressional representative, releasing a campaign video on Monday.

Another challenge

She’s challenging Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting member of Congress, who has held the seat for more than 30 years.

Pinto joins fellow council member Robert C. White Jr. in the race, making them the two highest-profile candidates so far.

Several others have also filed to run, including Jacque Patterson, president of the D.C. State Board of Education, and Deirdre Brown, chair of the Ward 3 Democrats.

READ MORE: DC’s Del. Norton tells FOX News she’s not retiring