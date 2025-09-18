DC’s Del. Norton tells FOX News she’s not retiring

The Brief Del. Norton says she’s not retiring after 18 terms in Congress. Donna Brazile publicly urged Norton not to seek re-election. Norton spoke Thursday on Capitol Hill amid growing pressure to step down.



Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Washington, D.C.’s longtime nonvoting representative in Congress, says she’s not stepping down.

When asked by FOX News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram if she plans to retire, Norton replied, "No, no!" Pergram shared the development on X on Thursday morning.

Retirement calls grow

Norton, 88, is facing growing pressure to end her tenure. Earlier this week, former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile, once Norton’s chief of staff, publicly urged her not to seek re-election, according to The Hill.

Norton has represented the District since 1991, serving 18 terms. Despite the calls to retire, she appeared on Capitol Hill Thursday for the hearing on the city’s crime policy.