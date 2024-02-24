Expand / Collapse search

Anne Arundel County officer charged with second-degree assault: police

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - An Anne Arundel County police officer has been charged with second-degree assault.

According to officials, the officer is being charged for his involvement in an off-duty, domestic-related incident. The officer has been identified as Corporal R. Daniel, an 8-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Administration. 

Officials say Daniel has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation.

