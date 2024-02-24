Shots fired during an attempted armed robbery in Montgomery County involving more than 4 suspects
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County police continue to investigate an early morning armed robbery.
Police responded to the area of the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue for the report of an armed robbery around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to police, four suspects, two armed with firearms, approached an adult male victim and demanded property. While this was occurring, a group of unknown suspects approached the scene of the crime and began to shoot in the direction of the suspects.
No injuries have been reported. All suspects fled the scene of the crime.
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
Featured