Anne Arundel County afternoon shooting under investigation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police say they are investigating the fire of gunshots near the intersection of Woodland Hills Way and Whiskey Bottom Road in Laurel.

According to police, they arrived in the area of Woodland Hills Way and Whiskey Bottom Road on Thursday afternoon for the report of gunshots near the intersection. Police say a witness reported seeing two Black men wearing dark clothing in an older model tan Chevrolet sedan parked along the woodline when the shots were fired. 

After the gunshots were fired, the vehicle fled the area toward Russett Green West. Police were able to locate several spent shell casings along the woodline. No reported injuries in this incident. 

