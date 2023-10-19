Man struck, killed by vehicle in Fort Washington

A man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County.

Officers found the man in the 6800 block of Bock Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Fort Washington.

Police say he was unresponsive when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.