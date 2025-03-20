Annapolis police searching for suspect who killed man, injured child in shooting

article

Annapolis police are searching for a man who they say killed a man and injured a child near a bus stop Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police say 31-year-old Roscoe Jerome James is wanted for murder and assault. The U.S. Marshals Service is now assisting with locating James.

Around 7:40 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Clay Street for a report of a shooting. The man killed has been identified as 36-year-old Annapolis resident John Simms, Jr.

A child was also injured in the shooting. Police say the juvenile was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital in Baltimore with non-life threatening injuries.

WJZ reports that the child was shot in the foot and is expected to be OK. They also report that Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson called the scene chaotic and said there were several other young children in the area at the time.

What we don't know:

It's not known if the child had any relation to Simms, or what the motive for the shooting was.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Annapolis Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jones.

They ask the public to contact Annapolis Police or call 911 with any information on Jones' whereabouts.