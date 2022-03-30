Annandale massage therapist accused of sexual assault found dead

The death of an Annandale massage therapist is under investigation after authorities found the man dead in his jail cell on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday to the Adult Detention Center (ADC) for an inmate found unresponsive in his single cell. Fire and Rescue personnel responded and pronounced 55-year-old Kyung Pil Chang dead.

On Thursday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted a preliminary autopsy and determined there were no signs of foul play.

Chang was charged on March 25th with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration, and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse. He had been in custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated at the ADC since his arrest.

Chang previously resided in Haymarket, Virginia, and worked at the Annandale Gerontology Clinic. Through an investigation, detectives learned Chang was practicing as an unlicensed masseuse and was contracted for several other businesses in Fairfax County.