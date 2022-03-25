Annandale massage therapist arrested, charged with felony sex offenses

An Annandale masseuse turned himself into a Fairfax County adult detention center today for allegedly committing multiple felony sex offenses while performing a massage earlier this year.

The 55-year-old massage therapist – detectives identified as Kyung Pil Chang of Haymarket, Virginia – worked at the Annandale Gerontology Clinic.

On Jan. 25, Fairfax police say a victim reported that during a massage at the Annandale clinic, Chang "unlawfully fondled the victim's breasts" and "digitally penetrated her vagina."

The victim was able to stop the assault. When she left the business, she reported the incident to the police.

Kyung Pil Chang

Authorities say detectives from Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau responded the same night in January to begin the investigation.

Through their investigation, detectives learned Chang was practicing as an unlicensed masseuse and was contracted for several other businesses in Fairfax County.

On Wednesday, detectives obtained three warrants of aggravated sexual battery, one warrant for object sexual penetration, and practicing as an unlicensed masseuse. Chang is in police custody and being held without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate whether Chang committed crimes at other locations. They're asking anyone with information about this case or patrons who believe Chang had inappropriate contact with them to please call the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.