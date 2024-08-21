Expand / Collapse search

Angel Reese signs new sponsorship deal with Reese's

Published  August 21, 2024 4:08pm EDT
WNBA Star Angel Reese makes history, breaks rookie record

Angel Reese sets record for most consecutive double-doubles for a rookie in WNBA history

WASHINGTON - WNBA star Angel Reese signed a new sponsorship with Reese's.

TMZ reports Reese and the popular candy company are naturally teaming up to bring fans a limited-edition collection of jerseys, outerwear and more. The collection features custom t-shirts, hoodies, cropped shirts, and hats that all feature peanut butter cups and Angel insignia.

Angel Reese set a new WNBA record by becoming the first rookie in history to record seven consecutive double-doubles.

Reese took to the social media site X to share the news and thank "the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen!"

The collaboration has been in the works since earlier this summer after Reese referred to her fans as "Reese's Pieces" in a post on X. 

Prices start at $39.