Angel Reese signs new sponsorship deal with Reese's

WNBA star Angel Reese signed a new sponsorship with Reese's.

TMZ reports Reese and the popular candy company are naturally teaming up to bring fans a limited-edition collection of jerseys, outerwear and more. The collection features custom t-shirts, hoodies, cropped shirts, and hats that all feature peanut butter cups and Angel insignia.

Reese took to the social media site X to share the news and thank "the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen!"

The collaboration has been in the works since earlier this summer after Reese referred to her fans as "Reese's Pieces" in a post on X.

Prices start at $39.