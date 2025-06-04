ANC commissioner calls for 'justice' in serial robbery case

The Brief David Crocker, 25, is set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and a firearms charge tied to a 2023 robbery spree near Anacostia Park. ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue, one of Crocker’s reported victims, says Crocker admitted to 14 robberies. Donohue is calling for full accountability, saying the community deserves justice for all the victims impacted by the serial robberies.



A 25-year-old who pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery in D.C. is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. But one local D.C. leader is saying he robbed fourteen individuals – and wants the community to see justice.

David Crocker pleaded guilty in April to multiple armed robberies and firearms charges after a string of robberies near Anacostia Park in 2023. In his plea deal, Crocker pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

But ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue says Crocker accepted responsibility for fourteen robberies – one of which Donohue was himself a victim.

He's expressed concern – saying in a press release that it's "deeply disturbing that someone responsible for such a widespread pattern of violence would only face charges for a fraction of their confessed crimes."

"The community deserves to see justice served for every single victim of this serial armed robber," said Donohue.