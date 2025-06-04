Expand / Collapse search

ANC commissioner calls for 'justice' in serial robbery case

Published  June 4, 2025 1:05pm EDT
    • David Crocker, 25, is set to be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and a firearms charge tied to a 2023 robbery spree near Anacostia Park.
    • ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue, one of Crocker’s reported victims, says Crocker admitted to 14 robberies.
    • Donohue is calling for full accountability, saying the community deserves justice for all the victims impacted by the serial robberies.

WASHINGTON - A 25-year-old who pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery in D.C. is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. But one local D.C. leader is saying he robbed fourteen individuals – and wants the community to see justice. 

By the numbers:

David Crocker pleaded guilty in April to multiple armed robberies and firearms charges after a string of robberies near Anacostia Park in 2023. In his plea deal, Crocker pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

But ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue says Crocker accepted responsibility for fourteen robberies – one of which Donohue was himself a victim. 

He's expressed concern – saying in a press release that it's "deeply disturbing that someone responsible for such a widespread pattern of violence would only face charges for a fraction of their confessed crimes." 

"The community deserves to see justice served for every single victim of this serial armed robber," said Donohue. 

The Source: This story includes information from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia and ANC Commissioner Tom Donohue.

