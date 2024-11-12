Anacostia River rescue, 1 in critical condition: officials
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A water rescue from the Anacostia River left one in critical condition.
According to DC Fire and EMS, one victim was removed from the Anacostia River onto a floating work barge on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say a fireboat transported the victim to the shoreline for ground transportation.
Featured
Officials say the patient is suffering critical life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.