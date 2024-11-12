Expand / Collapse search

Anacostia River rescue, 1 in critical condition: officials

Published  November 12, 2024 2:43pm EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A water rescue from the Anacostia River left one in critical condition. 

According to DC Fire and EMS, one victim was removed from the Anacostia River onto a floating work barge on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say a fireboat transported the victim to the shoreline for ground transportation. 

Officials say the patient is suffering critical life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.