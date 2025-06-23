Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Stafford County, Fairfax County, Northern Fauquier County, Northwest Montgomery County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Charles County, Prince George's County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Stafford County, Northern Fauquier County, Fairfax County, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Warren County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Washington County, Carroll County, Prince George's County, Charles County, Frederick County, Anne Arundel County, Northwest Montgomery County, District of Columbia, Berkeley County

Amtrak train evacuated after getting stuck in Baltimore tunnel with no AC

By
Published  June 23, 2025 5:06pm EDT
Baltimore
FOX 5 DC
Passengers stuck on Amtrak train with no air conditioning

Passengers were let off of an An Amtrak train that travels through the Northeast between Washington, D.C. and Boston after being stuck on it for over an hour without air conditioning.

BALTIMORE, Md. - Amtrak passengers on Northeast Regional Train 94 were stuck for over an hour on a train without air conditioning or power Monday afternoon. 

What we know:

Train 94 was headed north towards Wilmington, Delaware from Baltimore Penn Station when it got stuck in a tunnel around 3:40 p.m., FOX 5 DC has learned. 

While stuck in the tunnel, customers were without air conditioning or electricity for over an hour. 

Photo via Laura Evans.

A rescue locomotive was dispatched to the train to bring passengers back to Baltimore. 

At 4:47 p.m., the train emerged from the tunnel and passengers were able to disembark at 4:52 p.m.

Amtrak told passengers that Train 176 would be held in Baltimore to accommodate passengers on Train 94.  

Amtrak warned riders of delays along the Northeast Corridor due to temperature-related speed restrictions. The East Coast is currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures in the D.C. area reaching the high 90s and low 100s. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from Amtrak as well as Laura Evans, a passenger on the train and former FOX 5 DC employee. 

