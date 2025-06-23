Amtrak train evacuated after getting stuck in Baltimore tunnel with no AC

Amtrak passengers on Northeast Regional Train 94 were stuck for over an hour on a train without air conditioning or power Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Train 94 was headed north towards Wilmington, Delaware from Baltimore Penn Station when it got stuck in a tunnel around 3:40 p.m., FOX 5 DC has learned.

While stuck in the tunnel, customers were without air conditioning or electricity for over an hour.

Photo via Laura Evans.

A rescue locomotive was dispatched to the train to bring passengers back to Baltimore.

At 4:47 p.m., the train emerged from the tunnel and passengers were able to disembark at 4:52 p.m.

Amtrak told passengers that Train 176 would be held in Baltimore to accommodate passengers on Train 94.

Amtrak warned riders of delays along the Northeast Corridor due to temperature-related speed restrictions. The East Coast is currently experiencing a heat wave, with temperatures in the D.C. area reaching the high 90s and low 100s.