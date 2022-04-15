Amtrak seeks to take control of DC's Union Station

Amtrak is looking to seize control of D.C.'s Union Station, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The report says Amtrak is using eminent domain to try to take control of the station. The company filed a legal complaint about the request earlier this week.

Right now, ownership of the station is broken up into two parts. The United States Department of Transportation owns the station building and parking, while Amtrak controls the platforms and tracks.

Amtrak officials say the move to take over the entire station, is necessary to complete long-planned projects on the station. These include concourse expansions and major repairs to tunnels that run under the station.

The report says that the station's current operators will continue to run the station until a court makes a decision on Amtrak's request. It has not been made clear when a decision is expected.