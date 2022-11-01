American University student sexually assaulted in campus residence hall

American University officials say a student was sexually assaulted in a campus residence hall early Tuesday morning.

The attack was reported around 2 a.m. at Leonard Hall where staff members say an individual entered two rooms without permission.

One student from one of the rooms reported being sexually assaulted. Campus police say they have spoken with the victim and the three other students who were in the rooms.

American University

Campus authorities say they are working with D.C. Police and are working to review video footage from the building, obtaining witness statements, and collecting physical evidence from the scene.

Authorities describe the suspect as a tall, slender, male with brown hair in his late tensor early 20s. He is approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 202-885-2999 or provide anonymous tips through the Rave Guardian Safety app.