American University requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, staff

American University will require all students and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for the spring semester, according to a letter sent by the university's president.

All students, faculty and staff, whether on-campus, online or hybrid, will be required to get their booster shot by Feb. 10, 2022.

"The latest CDC guidance recommends booster shots for all eligible adults over the age of 18. You are eligible if you received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago. Additional data indicates that boosters provide helpful protection against the Omicron variant. As the weather gets colder and people gather indoors, getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can help protect you and those around you. If you have questions about boosters, please consult with your healthcare professional and review the guidance from the CDC to determine the right booster for you and the appropriate timing," the letter reads.

American University says they also recommend all community members plan to get tested upon returning in January.

"As you depart for a well-deserved break and safe holiday gatherings, I want to thank you all for your commitment to our community of care. Each of you has made this in-person semester possible and by following these updated procedures, will continue to position us for success in the spring," the letter says.