American Airlines suspends alcohol service on flights to and from DC ahead of Inauguration Day

American Airlines announced Wednesday that it plans to implement several enhanced security measures ahead of Inauguration Day in an effort to protect team members and customers following last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Those security measures include suspending alcoholic beverage service on flights to and from airports in the D.C. area, such as Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), and Dulles International Airport (IAD), from January 16 through January 21, according to American.

Crew members will be relocated from hotels that in downtown D.C. to those closer to airports through Jan. 24.

American says staffing will also be increased at all D.C. area airports during this time.

Meanwhile, pre-departure announcements will be revised to further emphasize the importance of following crew member instructions and complying with mandatory face-covering policies, according to American.

"We are continuing to work closely with local and federal law enforcement, as well as our airport partners, and will continue to enforce policies that ensure safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air," American said in a statement.

