Cocaine found in hallway of Capitol Hill Police headquarters

The U.S. Capitol Police announced that a small bag of cocaine had been found in a "heavily trafficked" hallway of its headquarters.

In a press release Wednesday, the agency announced that around 1 p.m., a roughly one-inch-by-one-inch bag filled with a "white powdery substance" was found in the middle of the floor at the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The USCP said that the substance field tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine was found on the second floor of the USCP headquarters in an area that was used for storing furniture and other supplies.

USCP said that the hallway area was frequented by various contractors and employees and is also near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing offices.

An officer found the bag "in the middle of the floor" and immediately reported it to a supervisor, USCP said.

USCP announced that it had opened an investigation and will test the residue further and conduct DNA testing of the bag.

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The finding of the "powdery white substance" came just 10 months after cocaine was also found in the White House.

On July 2, 2023, the cocaine, which was found in the West Wing, sparked an evacuation and emergency response.

"The White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous. The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," the statement added.

