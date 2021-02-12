Amber Alert issued in Virginia for 12-year-old girl abducted in Henry County

article

The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for the child abduction of a 12-year-old girl from Bassett.

Police say Allie Michele Broadway is believed to be in "extreme danger." She was last seen at 2373 Reed Creek Road in Bassett at around 1 p.m. Friday.

She is described as a white female who has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 4’11" and weighs around 107 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey James Madison University sweatshirt and dark-colored fleece pants.

Allie is believed to have been abducted by 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt, according to police.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’10" tall and weighs around 250 pounds.

Police say Allie and Merritt may be traveling in a 2000 light green Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas tags: DMP-2294.

If you have any information on Allie and Merritt’s whereabouts, contact police immediately at 911 or 276-638-8751.