Amber Alert canceled after Virginia child found safe, police say

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 3-year-old was found safe after she was reportedly abducted from a home in Harrisonburg Monday morning.

The authorities in Virginia believed 3-year-old Brianna Reyes-Cardoza was in “extreme danger.”

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the alert on behalf of Harrisonburg police.

They say she was abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz – a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes.

Reyes-Paz is 5-foot-6 and weights 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and a gray or green ball cap.

For further information contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 1-540-434-4436 or visit www.vaamberalert.com.

