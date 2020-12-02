Amazon cancels potential Gaithersburg distribution center plan

Amazon confirmed on Tuesday evening that it has canceled a potential plan to develop a distribution center in Gaithersburg.

Headlines regarding the potential facility began circulating in the spring shortly after the online retail giant scrapped plans to bring a similar facility to Prince George’s County.

The proposal would have brought a $92 million facility to Montgomery County, and reportedly would have created 850 jobs.

Amazon’s footprint in the D.C. metropolitan area has been steadily growing since it expanded its headquarters to Arlington’s Crystal City neighborhood in 2019.

In addition, CEO Jeff Bezos purchased a $23 million house in Northwest D.C. in 2016.

