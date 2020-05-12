Amazon proposing $92M Montgomery County distribution center: report

Months after scrapping a plan to build a facility in Prince George’s County, Amazon is proposing a $92 million distribution center in neighboring Montgomery County, according to a report.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Bethesda Magazine reported on Monday that the online retail giant is looking to build the facility in Gaithersburg at the former Leidos site.

RELATED: Amazon distribution center deal falls through for Westphalia Towne Center in Prince George’s County

The project would reportedly mean 850 jobs.

City leaders are planning to meet about the proposal “as soon as possible,” according to Bethesda Magazine.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE