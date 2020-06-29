Alternative Baseball for people with autism in need of volunteers for new Loudoun County, Frederick teams

The possible return of major league baseball has stirred up a lot of excitement. But the loss of the game has been felt locally as well with little leagues and other programs forced to cancel during the pandemic.

Alternative Baseball was looking to start up in the D.C. region before the coronavirus hit.

It's a program for people with autism and other disabilities. The creator, Taylor Duncan, has autism himself and says after high school there aren't many recreational activities available for people like him.

He started alternative baseball in Georgia in 2016. It's now in 14 states and he was about to start up teams in Loudoun County and Frederick.

They are in need of volunteer coaches and managers who can step up once it's safe again – hopefully by the spring of 2021. And as for players -- anyone, male or female, over the age of 15 can join!

Find more online at AlternativeBaseball.org