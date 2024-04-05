Alsobrooks' campaign office burglarized: 'It's shocking'

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at U.S. Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks' Montgomery County field office.

Friday morning around 11:15 a.m. a campaign staffer noticed his desk had been rummaged through, a notebook containing sensitive campaign information was opened and t-shirts that said Angela Alsobrooks were thrown into the trash. A campaign staffer's items were stolen, including a guitar.

Alsobrooks' campaign staff tell FOX 5 they believe that the suspect applied pressure to the front door and forced himself inside.

"You know, it's shocking. You know, it's really shocking and it's disconcerting. You know, you'd never expect that something like this will happen, and I feel horrible that our campaign team came in, that someone's property was stolen and things were just disheveled and they threw our campaign materials in the trash. I mean, it's pretty disconcerting," said Alsobrooks in an exclusive interview with FOX 5's Shomari Stone.

Alsobrooks says they don't know the burglar's motive.

"We have no idea what happened here. The police are investigating, and we're going to keep moving. We're going to go forward, and we're not going to let anything take us off course," said Alsobrooks.

There are 39 days left in Alsobrooks' Senate race, and she says she is not going to allow this or anything else to distract her from her campaign.

As police investigate, Alsobrooks says she plans to step up security at her Montgomery County Field Office.