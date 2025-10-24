Alligator with mouth taped shut abandoned in parking lot

Image 1 of 3 ▼

An alligator was abandoned in the parking lot of a reptile shop in Harford County late Thursday night, per officials.

What we know:

Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies found the alligator with its mouth taped shut in the Forest Hill area late Thursday night.

Officials say the alligator was "friendly and docile," and that they believe the animal had been someone's pet that was intentionally abandoned.

Deputies were able to secure it at the scene and a local reptile rescue was contacted to assist. The alligator will be rehomed to a local zoo or rescue.

Big picture view:

It's illegal in the state of Maryland to own an alligator as a pet. Harford County Code prohibits abandoning any animal.