Alleged shooter who injured 2 at youth football game in Manassas arrested

The alleged gunman who was identified in connection to the shooting that occurred at a youth football game Sunday morning at a middle school in Manassas has been arrested.

Authorities say 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon turned himself in to police without incident on Wednesday. The Dumfries man, police say, faces two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.

Prince William County Police obtained arrest warrants for Gordon in early May. Attempts to locate him were previously unsuccessful.

Police said they responded around 10:15 a.m. to Benton Middle School at 7411 Hoadly Road. They said the two shooting victims are expected to survive.

A witness says the shooting, which injured two men, happened just a few yards away from where kids as young as four were playing.

The incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between parties that were known to one another.